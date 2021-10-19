ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $31.77

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.77, but opened at $33.08. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 401 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $249.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.5679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

