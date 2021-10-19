Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,646.00 to $1,790.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $2,600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,235.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/15/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $1,950.00 to $2,110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

9/8/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,852.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,876.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,641.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total transaction of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $57,382,197 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

