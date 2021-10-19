Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Choice Hotels International reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.63.

CHH traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.69. The stock had a trading volume of 240,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,705. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day moving average of $119.46. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $564,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 in the last ninety days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

