Chrono.tech Price Hits $54.40 on Major Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $38.63 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $54.40 or 0.00085265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00190391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

