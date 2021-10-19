Chubb (CB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CB opened at $177.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a twelve month low of $116.82 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average is $171.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.11.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

