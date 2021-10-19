Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post sales of $102.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.06 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $82.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $398.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.29 million to $403.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $448.18 million, with estimates ranging from $440.71 million to $458.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $601.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

