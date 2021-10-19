Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Shares of CHUY stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $601.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.17.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at about $7,952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Chuy’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 59.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 115,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.