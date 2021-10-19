Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $601.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at about $7,952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Chuy’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 59.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after buying an additional 115,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

