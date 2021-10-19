CIBC Increases Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$12.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial restated a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.96.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BDT stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.32. 110,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,322. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$6.15 and a 12 month high of C$10.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$554.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.43.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.15 million.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.