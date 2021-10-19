CIBC Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$73.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.58.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of TSE:STN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.36. The company had a trading volume of 262,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.77. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$66.22.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,500,872. Insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 over the last quarter.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.