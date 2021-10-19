CIBC Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$180.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$166.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$161.33.

Shares of WSP stock traded up C$1.63 on Tuesday, hitting C$167.92. 40,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. WSP Global has a one year low of C$82.95 and a one year high of C$170.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$160.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$145.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

