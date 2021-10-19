Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $2.57. Cinedigm shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 6,544,631 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 501.11% and a negative net margin of 93.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cinedigm by 144.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in Cinedigm by 64.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at $827,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 4,242.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 4,145,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 806,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

