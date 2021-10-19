Cipher Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $142,589.38 and $3,313.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.61 or 0.00444107 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $643.20 or 0.01003659 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

