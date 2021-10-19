Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,680,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.86% of Cirrus Logic worth $483,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

CRUS stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

