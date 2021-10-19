CIT Group (CIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CIT Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIT Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of CIT Group worth $41,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.