CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 3.15% of CIT Group worth $161,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

NYSE:CIT traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.84. 13,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,561. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

