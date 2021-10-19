Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.3% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.83. 323,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,612,908. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.