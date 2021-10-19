Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Cut by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,099,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,382,484 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Citizens Financial Group worth $279,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 28,156 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. 78,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

