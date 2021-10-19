Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of CTXS opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.76. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after purchasing an additional 326,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

