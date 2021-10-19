City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $531.67

Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.67 ($6.95) and traded as low as GBX 511.89 ($6.69). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 534 ($6.98), with a volume of 18,357 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 525.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 531.67. The company has a market capitalization of £270.63 million and a PE ratio of 13.76.

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £6,099.50 ($7,969.04). Also, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £62,067.50 ($81,091.59). Insiders have sold 48,635 shares of company stock valued at $26,749,250 in the last 90 days.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

