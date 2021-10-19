Civilization Price Hits $0.0917 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Civilization has a market cap of $27.52 million and $378,269.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civilization has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civilization coin can now be bought for about $0.0917 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civilization alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00040154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00190397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00088559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.