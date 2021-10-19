Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CLAR stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $978.51 million, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

