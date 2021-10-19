Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

