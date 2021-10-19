Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

CWAN stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

