Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.