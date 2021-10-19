Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

