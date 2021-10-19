Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

NYSE:CWEN opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.33%.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.