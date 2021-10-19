Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood Sells 2,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE NET traded down $7.88 on Tuesday, hitting $172.89. 7,805,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.19 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $182.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cloudflare by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

