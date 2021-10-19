CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.93. 212,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 254,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLT. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,480,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,320,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,839,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,645,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,217,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.