CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.81. CMC Materials reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 4.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 48.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.30. 100,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,651. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.96 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

