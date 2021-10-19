CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.32% of CNH Industrial worth $525,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 78.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $994,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 499.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 304,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 253,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.