CNH Industrial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,807 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,473% compared to the average daily volume of 242 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,868. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

