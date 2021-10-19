Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $390.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.72. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $223.50 and a 52-week high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

