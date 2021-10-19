Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DNAY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.67 and a quick ratio of 18.52. Codex DNA has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codex DNA will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,727,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,227,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,986,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,082,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

