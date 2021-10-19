Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 560,303 shares.The stock last traded at $29.37 and had previously closed at $27.79.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Get Codexis alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,275,000 after acquiring an additional 394,262 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after acquiring an additional 725,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.