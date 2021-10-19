Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $6.12

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.34. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 21,142 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,858,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

