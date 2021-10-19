Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 68.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JVA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. Coffee has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

