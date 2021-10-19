Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.44

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.44 and last traded at $89.15, with a volume of 168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after purchasing an additional 367,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 742,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 101,728 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 577,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 65,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

