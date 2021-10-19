Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Mcdavid Stilwell Sells 3,507 Shares

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHRS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 265,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.98. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

