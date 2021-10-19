Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $3.38 on Exchanges

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for approximately $3.38 or 0.00005289 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $626.14 million and approximately $59.07 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00076722 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

