Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.22

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and traded as high as $18.79. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 17,911 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $250.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

