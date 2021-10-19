ColossusXT (COLX) Trading 81.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 81.8% against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011743 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001139 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004143 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,234,175,236 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

