Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,274 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 119,311 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 240,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,354,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 281,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. 15,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

CXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

