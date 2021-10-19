Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLM. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,100,000 after purchasing an additional 139,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,576,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,542 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLM opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

