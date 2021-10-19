Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Holdings Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Columbia Sportswear worth $22,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 282,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 61,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

