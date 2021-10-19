Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at $57,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 194,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,835,000 after buying an additional 131,319 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,803.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 81,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 75.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 76,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

