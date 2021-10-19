Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 111,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 16,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,540,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $87,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 10,138 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.