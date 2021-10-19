Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lowered by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,746,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 464,281 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Comcast worth $384,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $53.61. 294,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,741,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

