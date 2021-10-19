Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 17.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 4.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMA opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

