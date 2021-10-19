Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

