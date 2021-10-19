Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.91 ($6.96).

CBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock opened at €6.21 ($7.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.